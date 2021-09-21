Rihanna drops trailer for Saturday’s all-star ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’ fashion event

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna continues to build the excitement for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 fashion event, which promotes her Savage X Fenty line of lingerie.

RiRi dropped a trailer on Tuesday for Friday’s show, which will features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. Normani also took part in last year’s show, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which featured appearances by Roddy Ricch, Miguel, Ella Mai and Mustard.

Over the weekend, the “Umbrella” singer posted on Instagram, “Waiting for Vol. 3 to drop knowing y’all ain’t ready.”

Erykah Badu will also appear on the show, along with renowned models Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and many more.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.