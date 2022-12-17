Rihanna gives first glimpse of her baby boy in adorable TikTok video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna gave the world the first glimpse of her baby boy this weekend.

The singer posted an adorable TikTok video Saturday featuring her son with A$AP Rocky. In it, the little boy smiles from his car seat as Rihanna records him.

“You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna asks him, as his little hands grab for it.

The post also marked Rihanna’s first video on TikTok. Within just a few hours of posting, it had nearly three million views. “Hacked,” she captioned the clip.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May. They have yet to publicly reveal his name.

