Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after night out with friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna may have earned herself legendary status with a few hospitality workers in New York City. How? She rolled up her sleeves to help restaurant employees clean up after closing.

Page Six reports Rihanna hit up hotspot Caviar Russe with her gal pals last week and asked the restaurant to stay open past its 10 p.m. closing time. Eye witnesses tell the outlet the “Umbrella” singer and her six friends dined on sashimi bites, champagne and caviar until 2 a.m.

As thanks, Rihanna was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late,” a source claims.

The restaurant, which advertises itself as “America’s largest caviar importer and distributor” on its socials, has not addressed Rihanna’s good deed. For the record, Rihanna hasn’t spoken about it either.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.