Rihanna launches new Savage X Fenty collection that celebrates “the vibrancy & diversity of Pride”

Rihanna wants her LGBTQ+ fans to wear their colors proudly and unleashed a new Savage X Fenty line that celebrates Pride Month.

This is the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s sophomore Pride collection, which is all about celebrating “every body,” as well as “the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.” The new line also coincides with the company’s pledge to donate to GLAAD and support For The Gworls, which aims to help Black trans people obtain gender affirming surgeries and pay rent.

The new line offers colorful and mesh lingerie, slips, crop tops, pajamas, catsuits, thigh-high stockings and more. The new offerings are modeled by an inclusive array of models encompassing all body shapes, ethnicities and genders.

Among the new line is a large array of sheer bras, teddies, bodysuits and panties that are adorned with colorful jewels that are playfully placed either above the chest or along the hip. They also come with matching thigh-high sheer stockings and camisoles.

Prices range from $16.95 to $99.95 — the most expensive item being a “Carnival Satin Smoking Jacket” that has the Savage X Fenty logo blinged out in the same colorful jewels on the back. It is also Rihanna’s pick.

