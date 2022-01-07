Rihanna reveals locations of physical Savage X Fenty lingerie stores: “2022, we coming in HOT!”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Soon, fans of Rihanna‘s Fenty lingerie line will be able to physically peruse the shelves and hand pick their favorites.

On Friday, the Grammy winner announced that she’s expanding her franchise from the digital world to the physical world. “2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” Rih says in an Instagram post, and she also released a teaser of what one of her stores is going to look like. The physical Fenty locations are extremely colorful and flaunt a sleek, modern design.

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl,” she continued before revealing where exactly her excited fans can go shopping. “Our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.”

It’s obvious that more stores are to come, but Rihanna is keeping those details tightly under wraps. The singer has yet to reveal when the lingerie stores will open their doors or if they’ll be selling new merchandise exclusive to their locations, but she’s been teasing that a big announcement should be expected very soon.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line was launched in 2018 and has grown to sell more than women’s lingerie, including items for men, sleepwear and much more. Her venture, paired with her Fenty Beauty line, has pushed Rihanna’s net worth past a billion dollars in 2021, according to Forbes.

