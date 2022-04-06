Rihanna says pregnancy “unlocked new levels of love” for her mother

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna says her pregnancy allowed her to see her mother in a new light and appreciate her like never before.

Taking to Instagram, the “Umbrella” singer shared a throwback photo of her and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, dressed in white at what appears to be a church.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday,” Rihanna wrote in the caption. “Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!”

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!,” Rihanna continued. “Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and recently revealed she is in her third trimester. She has yet to reveal the due date, or the name or gender of her unborn child.

In other news, the Fenty Beauty mogul was just named on ﻿Forbes﻿﻿﻿’ billionaires list for the first time, ranking 1,729 on the list with an estimated personal worth of $1.7 billion, thanks in large part to her cosmetics line.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.