Rihanna shows off how she and A$AP Rocky celebrated Valentine’s Day like “nerdz”

Rihanna waited a little while to show us how she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated Valentine’s Day like “nerdz.”

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a carousel of photos showcasing the gifts she received, which starts off with a charming bouquet made completely out of LEGO. It appears A$AP Rocky also got his hands on some colorful LEGO-print wrapping paper, which he used to wrap several gifts, including a single pink rose.

Other gifts included a card embossed with lyrics from Method Man‘s “All I Need,” and a sunset dinner by the ocean. The snap also caught a look at a chunky ring on Rihanna’s pinkie finger, which spells out “Rih” in diamonds.

The two revealed last month that they are expecting their first child together, but have yet to reveal a due date or a name.

