Rihanna surprises fans at London art gallery in one of her first public outings since giving birth

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna is out and about after welcoming her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

British publication Daily Mail reports the “Umbrella” singer made one of her first public appearances since giving birth to her baby boy, crashing an art exhibit in London. Rihanna, who wore her hair loose, donned an all-black ensemble: a bell-sleeved shirt with lace frills on the edges and baggy jeans. She accessorized with metallic eyeliner and green and white shoes.

Rihanna had visited the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water, which highlighted works by artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera by digitally projecting them on the walls and allowing fans to enjoy them via a VR experience.

She posed for fan photos and was spotted sitting on a bench for the immersive exhibit.

The Grammy winner was in the area to support her boyfriend, who was a performer at last weekend’s Wireless Festival.

The two welcomed their firstborn on May 13 and have spent the past few weeks staying largely out of the limelight. They have yet to reveal their child’s name.

