Rihanna talks second pregnancy, Valentino dress at 2023 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, but upon arrival, wowed fans with her look. She donned a white dress that boasted large, structural white flowers on what appeared to be a hooded cape. She noted it took two ateliers to make the gown and 30 hours for each of the flowers.

“Valentino was so gracious enough to give me this look, and God knows how long it took them, but it made it last minute, and we’re here,” she told Access, noting she only attended the event “because I love my dress.”

She says she was going for “Karl Lagerfeld bride” as “that’s what the late designer was known for.”

“That’s what he did at all of his Chanel shows,” said Rih. “The extravagance, the drama. Honey, I live for it.”

Rih attended the Met with partner A$AP Rocky and their bun in the oven. She said it was fun to be at the event with the baby on the way, but admitted she felt guilty that her firstborn wasn’t with her.

When comparing both pregnancies, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so different from the first one! Just everything. All of my… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different. But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

She also dodged the question about her upcoming album, R9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.