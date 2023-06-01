Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Madonna make ‘Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

ABC

As Jay-Z once said, “I’m not a businessman; I’m a business, man!” Replace “man” with “woman” and you’ve got the singers who’ve made it onto Forbes’ list of the 100 Richest Self-Made Women in America.

The highest-ranking musician is Rihanna, who’s at #20 with a wealth of $1.4 billion. Of course, her vast wealth primarily comes from her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with luxury goods company LVMH. The line doubled its sales in 2022.

Rihanna also owns a 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and last year, she released her first new music in five years for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Taylor Swift is the next highest-ranked musician on the list: She’s #34 with a fortune of $740 million. Her bottom line has been boosted by the success of her album Midnights, as well as the ticket sales for her Eras Tour. As Billboard notes, Midnights is likely to return to the top of the charts due to the new ‘Til Dawn deluxe version she released last week.

Madonna‘s next at #45 with $580 million, a fortune which will no doubt be increased in the next few months by her upcoming Celebration tour. Beyoncé‘s at #48 with $540 million, but her current Renaissance tour might boost her income over the next few months, as well.

Céline Dion is #56 with $480 million, but due to her diagnosis of the rare disease stiff person syndrome, she’s currently unable to perform live, cutting into what would normally be a huge source of revenue.

Country icon Dolly Parton is #59 with $440 million, while Barbra Streisand rounds out the musicians on the list at #61 with $430 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.