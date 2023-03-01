Rihanna to revive Fenty Puma collaboration

Terence Patrick 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Rihanna‘s been selling makeup via Fenty Beauty, and clothes and lingerie on her Savage x Fenty website, but it’s been a while since she dropped some sneakers with Puma. Nearly five years after her last release, Puma’s announced that Rih’s made her way back to working with the sneaker brand.

“She’s back,” Puma shared on Instagram. No other details regarding the partnership were disclosed.

Rihanna first joined Puma in 2014 as its women’s training ambassador and women’s creative director. She went on to drop a few collections before stopping to pursue other projects.

