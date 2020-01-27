Around 1:25PM yesterday (January 26), TMZ reported that NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. In only a few minutes the internet was buzzing with new information, including one of the passengers in the helicopter was none other than his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.
Bryant and his daughter were accompanied by seven other people in the helicopter, all of which died also.
As the world mourns the loss of the NBA legend and his daughter, we also want to mourn the loss of the seven others who lost their lives in the same helicopter crash.
RIP Kobe Bryant (1978 – 2020)
In this March 2, 2019 photo, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)