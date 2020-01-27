Around 1:25PM yesterday (January 26), TMZ reported that NBA player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. In only a few minutes the internet was buzzing with new information, including one of the passengers in the helicopter was none other than his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter were accompanied by seven other people in the helicopter, all of which died also.

As the world mourns the loss of the NBA legend and his daughter, we also want to mourn the loss of the seven others who lost their lives in the same helicopter crash.

RIP Kobe Bryant (1978 – 2020)