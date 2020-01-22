RIP Mr. Peanut (1916 – 2020): What legacy will he leave behind?
(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Posted by: KS95 January 22, 2020

If you were looking forward to seeing more of Planter’s longtime mascot, Mr. Peanut think again. Earlier today, the official account for the legume tweeted that, “Mr. Peanut has died.”

Naturally, the internet reacted and immediately shared their opinion on the death. And surprisingly, they were mostly positive about the brand move. Many pointed out that despite his longevity, Mr. Peanut was really just a aristocratic, capitalist war criminal who profited from the death of his own kind.

So there’s that. What do you think about Mr. Peanut dying?

