RM of BTS to release solo album ‘Indigo’ next month

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS‘ RM will release his first solo album, titled Indigo, next month.

The K-pop artist announced the news via Instagram by sharing a closeup of blue denim; he revealed he’ll release Indigo on December 2.

Like a diary, the album will chronicle RM’s stories and personal experiences, which will allow him to share a different side of himself to fans. He will feature other artists in his upcoming record, but no names have been provided at this time.

While this is RM’s first solo album, he has released two mixtapes: an eponymous mixtape in 2015, followed up with Mono in 2018, which peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.