Rob Thomas, Andy Grammer, Tai Verdes & more set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Halloween is over and the countdown to Thanksgiving is on. A slew of performers have already been announced for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is returning to full strength after a limited 2020 version.

Rob Thomas, who has a new Christmas album, will be singing aboard the Hallmark Channel float, while Andy Grammer will be performing and riding on the Entenmann’s float. “A-O-K” singer Tai Verdes will be on board the Jenni-O Turkey float.

Other acts who’ll be participating include Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, “Control” singer Zoe Wees and country stars Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane and Mickey Guyton.

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air from the streets of New York City on NBC from 9 a.m. ET to noon, November 25 in all time zones.

