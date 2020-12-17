Rob Thomas' "little brain is freaking out" because of Dolly Parton

A few days ago, Rob Thomas and his former opening act, singer/songwriter Abby Anderson, teamed up to record a new version of “I Believe in Santa Claus,” a song originally written by Dolly Parton in the ’80s and recorded by her and the late Kenny Rogers. Well, it seems that Dolly approves of Rob’s version and he’s thrilled.

“got a sweet note from @DollyParton about mine and @abbya_music new christmas cover of her song and my little brain is freaking out a bit,” Rob tweeted, adding the hashtag “#christmasmiracles.”

Dolly isn’t the only country music icon who’s a fan of Rob’s: He’s collaborated with Willie Nelson in the past.

Meanwhile, Rob’s livestream benefiting his and his wife Marisol‘s Sidewalk Angels Foundation charity will stream Wednesday, December 23rd at 5p PST/8p EST. You can get tickets at swa.nocapshows.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

