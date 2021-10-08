Rob Thomas to release first Christmas album October 22

Atlantic Records

Rob Thomas is bringing us holiday joy with his first-ever Christmas album.

Due out October 22, it’s called Something About Christmas Time, and is available for pre-order now.

Over the years, Rob has released two Christmas songs: 2005’s “New York City Christmas,” and last year’s “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

He recently told Rolling Stone that the album features original songs, as well as covers of songs by Bryan Adams and Ray Charles, plus guest appearances by Ingrid Michaelson, gospel star Bebe Winans and country star Brad Paisley.

“It’s something I’ve always kind of wanted to do,” Rob told Rolling Stone. “But I didn’t think anybody needs to hear me sing ‘Jingle Bells.’ You know, nobody needs to hear anybody honestly sing ‘Jingle Bells’ again. But I think I managed to pick some really cool covers, so I think it’s got its own original sound.”

