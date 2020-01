Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon reminisce about some of their “unaired” SNL sketches

Did you know Robert Downey Jr. was an Saturday Night Live cast member? Because we sure didn’t!

Back in 1985, Downey spent one year on the show as a full-time cast member! And during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon and Downey took a moment to reminisce about some of their ridiculous “unaired” sketches.

Watch the interview below:



BONUS: In true Fallon-style, the host invited Downey to participate in a funny called “Cue Card Cold Read”