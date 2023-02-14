Robert Downey Jr. honors Jon Favreau with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Actor, writer, director and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau was honored with the 2,746th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony Monday.

Favreau, who as an actor starred in movies including Rudy, before breaking out as the writer and star of Swingers alongside his longtime friend Vince Vaughn, went on to direct films including the holiday classic Elf and helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008.

Favreau’s Walk of Fame monument reflects his contributions to television.

Favreau was honored at the podium by his Chef coach and Chef Show co-star chef Roy Choi, as well as Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.

Downey celebrated Favreau’s vision, noting that Iron Man got underway 16 years ago to the day of the honor. Referencing his troubled past, Downey said, “I was beyond grateful for the power of second chances … and for no good reason, Jon and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios’ now-president] trusted me.”

Downey explained, “Iron Man was a second-tier superhero property [that] had no shot at affording Kevin Feige the opportunity of launching a cinematic universe, because there was no such thing as a cinematic universe.”

Channeling Tony Stark, a sunglasses-wearing Downey said, “Now I would never insinuate that it was me who made Jon a multihyphenate international sensation,” before adding Favreau’s work “continues to leave us elevated, inspired and connected.”

Favreau humbly accepted the honor in a “very brief speech,” noting he had many fond personal and professional memories of the landmark on Hollywood Boulevard. “To be part of this fabric is really the honor,” he explained, saying he hopes his star will continue to inspire “people who want to tell stories.”

To “make it official,” Downey added a wad of gum to Jon’s star.

