Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for October 30 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a date and site for its 2021 Induction Ceremony. In an online press conference this morning, Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris revealed that the event will take place on October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This will be the sixth time that the show will be held in Cleveland, the location of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum. Details about ticket sales for the ceremony, which will be open to the public, will be announced in July.

The inductees will be announced in May, and among those up for the honor are Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige and Chaka Khan.

Fans can visit RockHall.com now to vote for their favorite nominees, with the top five vote-getters receiving extra consideration on the final ballot. The inductees will be announced in May. The late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti is currently leading the fan vote, followed by Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and The Go-Go’s.

This past year, the induction ceremony was moved from the spring to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and aired as a pre-recorded virtual HBO special. Harris said that moving forward, the annual ceremony will continue to be held in the fall, and is “optimistic” that the planned ceremony in October will be able to be held in person.

