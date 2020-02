Just when you think the American Horror Story franchise is over … Ryan Murphy drops another teaser! Today (February 26), Murphy posted an American Horror Story season 10 cast announcement.

We still don’t have details on the exact theme for this upcoming season, but we know it’s choked full of all our favorite alum. And if you think the franchise is ending soon, think again. In January, AHS was renewed for another three seasons.

Watch the cast announcement below: