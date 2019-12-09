WATCH: Ryan Reynolds stars in the new film, “Free Guy”

Over the weekend, 20th Century Fox released a new trailer for their upcoming film, “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds!

Reynolds plays a bank teller who suddenly discovers he is just a background character in an epic video game world, and that he might want more out of life!

Watch the trailer below:



In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.