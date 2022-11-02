Ryan Tedder, Halsey and more celebrate Taylor Swift’s ‘Billboard’ victory

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Artists like Ryan Tedder, Halsey and Zara Larsson are celebrating Taylor Swift after she became the first artist to sweep the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.

Halsey took to their Instagram Story to celebrate Taylor’s achievement. “And that’s how ya do it @taylorswift long live taykarma,” the singer wrote. Halsey assisted Taylor at the 2019 American Music Awards to perform “Shake It Off” alongside Camila Cabello.

OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, who assisted Taylor in making her album 1989, also took a moment to salute the hitmaker. “That’s a first,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of the ﻿Billboard ﻿chart. He also added two clapping hands and a head-exploding emoji.

As for Zara, she also shared a screenshot of the Hot 100 and wrote alongside a flame emoji, “This is insaaaaane.”

Taylor, herself, reacted to the news shortly after it was announced and tweeted, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

It should be noted that she not only swept the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100, all 20 songs off her Midnights album and its “3am Edition” have landed on the chart.

In all, Taylor has sent 188 of her songs onto the Hot 100 and is now the artist with the third-most charting songs. She is only eclipsed by the cast of Glee, who is in second place, and first-place finisher Drake, who boasts 278 charting singles.

