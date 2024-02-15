Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan, Bebe Rexha have Record Store Day releases this year

ABC/John Argueta

The first Record Store Day of 2024 will take place on April 20, and some of your favorite artists have exclusive vinyl releases coming to an independent record store near you.

Sabrina Carpenter is releasing a 7-inch single of her hit “feather,” pressed on baby pink vinyl. Side one is the regular song; the flip side is the sped-up version.

Noah Kahan is putting out a limited-edition blue vinyl version of his 2021 album I Was/I Am. It was Noah’s sophomore release, following his debut, 2019’s Busyhead.

Bebe Rexha has a new compilation called All Your Fault: Pt. 1 & 2 coming out on baby blue vinyl. It includes Bebe’s two All Your Fault EPs, as well as the bonus track “I Got You (Cheat Codes Remix).” The compilation includes Bebe’s smash hit “Meant to Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Those are just some of the dozens of exclusive releases available, from acts ranging from The Beatles and Daft Punk, to The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Wayne, to Elton John and this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors Paramore.

