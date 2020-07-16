Sabrina Carpenter stars in the new Netflix film, ‘Work It’

We might have mentioned the name Sabrina Carpenter a few times recently. The former Disney Channel star made an appearance at our 2019 KS95 “Clouds Choir for a Cause” and will play Sammy in the upcoming film, Clouds about the life of Zach Sobiech.
That being said, Carpenter stars in the new Netflix film, Work It debuting on August 7th. Watch the trailer and read the film description below:
When Quinn Ackerman’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance. Starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher.