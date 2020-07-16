Sabrina Carpenter stars in the new Netflix film, ‘Work It’

We might have mentioned the name Sabrina Carpenter a few times recently. The former Disney Channel star made an appearance at our 2019 KS95 “Clouds Choir for a Cause” and will play Sammy in the upcoming film, Clouds about the life of Zach Sobiech.

That being said, Carpenter stars in the new Netflix film, Work It debuting on August 7th. Watch the trailer and read the film description below:

