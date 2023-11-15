Sabrina Carpenter “still hasn’t processed” being Taylor Swift’s opening act

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter has already opened for Taylor Swift in Mexico and Argentina, and she’s set to join the Eras Tour in Brazil, Australia and Singapore. But despite all that, the “Nonsense” singer says she can’t quite believe that this is her life.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Sabrina described her reaction to finding out that she’d gotten the gig. “I’m not gonna say I peed my pants because that sounds really graphic and maybe not sanitary, but I think it really just caught me off guard,” she says. “It was very much a childhood dream come true.”

She proved that by opening her segment of the show with a video of herself at age 9, singing Taylor’s song “Picture to Burn.”

“I still probably have not processed it if I’m being completely honest with you,” she tells Who What Wear.

Sabrina met Taylor backstage about seven years ago, when the Girl Meets World actress was 17. The two bonded over cats, Sabrina says, and added that because she has older sisters, “It felt like that type of a relationship.”

“To work with someone [who] cares about you as a person as well as an artist … that’s been the biggest gift for sure,” says Sabrina.

But still, facing a stadium of 80,000 people who aren’t there to see you can be a bit daunting. Sabrina describes her approach to opening for Taylor by saying, “I go into it with a little bit more excitement, being playful and just really singing and interacting with the crowd as much as I possibly can. There’s so many of them—I can’t see them all.”

Sabrina will release a holiday EP, fruitcake, on November 17.

