Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears should have been able to have a child “three years ago”

Sam Asghari is no doubt excited to become a first-time dad with fiancée Britney Spears.

“This should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you,” Asghari told BBC Persian prior to Britney’s pregnancy announcement. “When you’re in a relationship with someone that you’re truly in love with, you want to recreate.”

Being a father, he added, is “something that I want to do.”

Sam and Britney have been together since 2016, when they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. The 28-year-old actor proposed to Britney, 40, in September.

Britney previously spoke out about wanting to start a family, and told the court during a hearing last June that her conservatorship prevented her from doing so. She claimed her father and then-conservator, Jamie Spears, barred her from having more children, and that she was given an IUD against her will. The conservatorship was terminated in November.

Sam said he was heartened by how the world reacted to the news Britney was free to make her own decisions again. “It was phenomenal to see how everybody was so supportive and the whole world was engaged in it, in a sense,” he told the BBC.

Britney announced her pregnancy on Monday and, shortly after the big reveal, Sam took to Instagram to speak about fatherhood. Sharing a photos of two lions and a cub — a likely reference to the “lioness” nickname he’s given Britney — he captioned it, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.”

“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he closed.

