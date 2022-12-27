Sam Asghari shares apparent recent photo of Britney Spears: “My wife is really becoming a meditation guru”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Asghari is letting fans of wife Britney Spears know the pop star is doing well by sharing an apparently recent photo of their hike together.

The pair are sitting cross legged atop a sunny mountain and staring adoringly at each other. The second slide opens a video of the two leaning in and sharing a sweet kiss. Britney then turns toward the camera and flashes a wide smile.

“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way,” the Iranian actor captioned the post. He also shared a small update about what Britney’s been up to, adding, “My wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it.”

He closed the post by wishing his followers a “Merry Britmas” and signed off with, “from Samta & Britney.”

Sam’s post could be seen as an indirect message to Britney’s fans, who have been spreading rumors regarding the pop star’s safety and social media access. One rumor claims Britney isn’t actually running her Instagram because she apparently stopped posting recent pictures of herself.

Sam previously warned fans that spreading such rumors is having a negative effect on the pop star. He shared via an Instagram story earlier this month, “I’ve always respected and supported [Britney’s] privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same.”

He also explained to fans, “Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage.”

Comments on Britney’s Instagram have since been disabled.

