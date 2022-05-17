Sam Asghari shares message after suffering miscarriage with Britney Spears

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Sam Asghari is speaking out after he and his fiancée, Britney Spears, revealed they suffered a miscarriage.

“We have felt your support,” the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday night. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone.”

“Thank you for respecting out privacy,” he continued. “We will be expanding our family soon.”

The message of appreciation comes just days after Spears shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss just one month after announcing she was pregnant with her “miracle child.”

The child would have been the first for Britney and Sam, who met in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2021. The pop star shares two teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

