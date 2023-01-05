Sam Smith announces GLORIA The Tour, starting July 25 in Miami

Capitol

This summer, Sam Smith will be doing something “Unholy:” touring the U.S. in their first North American outing since 2018.

GLORIA The Tour, named after Sam’s upcoming album, kicks off July 25 in Miami and will visit 27 cities, with stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Canadian singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez, one of the guests on Gloria, will open all shows except for August 4. The final U.S. date is September 8 in Houston; the tour will wrap up with a show in Mexico City on September 14.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets starting Monday, January 9, at 9:00 AM local time. A 24-hour fan pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM local time. The general on sale date is Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time. You can get all the details at samsmithworld.com.

Meanwhile, Gloria, featuring Sam’s Grammy-nominated collab with Kim Petras, arrives January 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.