Sam Smith announces new song, "My Oasis"

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Sam Smith is emerging from quarantine with a new song.

The singer announced Wednesday that they’ll be releasing a track called “My Oasis,” featuring Burna Boy, tomorrow. Sam posted a video tease for the song, featuring relaxing water imagery and a snippet of the tune’s beginning notes.

“My Oasis,” which follows Sam’s Demi Lovato collab “I’m Ready,” drops at 2:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. BST Thursday.

Sam’s next album was originally scheduled to come out in May, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its title is also being changed, from To Die For to something more appropriate.

No word yet on a new album release date.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



