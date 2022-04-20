Sam Smith announces release date for new single “Love Me More”

Madison Phipps via Getty Images for MTV

Sam Smith has been teasing their comeback for a while and, on Wednesday, shared the news fans have been waiting for — new music is finally on the way.

Using the same black-and-white motif Sam used since they first began teasing their return, the six-time Grammy winner announced the title and release date of their next single, titled “Love Me More.” The song drops on April 28 at 11 p.m. British time.

You can pre-save the song now and also join Sam’s official mailing list to stay in the loop.

The “Stay With Me” singer also took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a preview of a new song, which fans now believe is “Love Me More.” Dubbing the background music as “Unreleased Snippet – Sam Smith,” Sam strung together several clips of them walking around their house and greeting, “Hi, everyone!”

Fans also caught a glimpse of Sam’s dog, Velma, who stares quizzically into the camera. The video then ends with Sam showing off a rather unique sculpture they’ve acquired, which is of a naked, cartoonish man bending over and exposing himself.

Fans made sure to let Sam know in the comments they weren’t prepared for the last second of the short clip.

Prior to that, Sam shared a safe for work video, again filmed in black and white, of Sam singing a few notes into a microphone.

“Love Me More” marks Sam’s first original single since 2020, their last being “The Lighthouse Keeper,” which dropped November 20 as part of their The Holly & the Ivy EP.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.