Sam Smith covers Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” for Pride Month

Amazon Music

Sam Smith is putting their own spin on Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” in honor of Pride Month.

Sam delivers a stripped down, soulful cover of the empowering track, which is available on Amazon Music now.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard ‘Beautiful’ and how personally it spoke to me,” Sam says in a statement. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

Sam’s “Beautiful” cover is the first Amazon Original released for Amazon Music’s PROUD playlist, which will feature new music from LGBTQ+ creators all month.

