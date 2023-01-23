Sam Smith laughs off conspiracy theory they’re Adele in drag

Universal Music Group

No, Sam Smith and Adele aren’t the same person — but that’s not stopping Sam from laughing over the odd conspiracy theory.

The British singer was invited onto The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, where they touched upon the bizarre rumor that Adele is just Sam in drag.

Sam joked “everyone seems to think that” and went over the so-called proof the conspiracy theorists latched onto. “We’ve never been seen in the same room together. And if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine,” the singer remarked.

Sam was in good spirits about the weird rumor and joked, “So people think that we’re the same person and I’m just in drag right now.”

It should be noted both are up for Grammy Awards this year, so it is likely both will show up at the ceremony and help put those odd rumors to rest.

