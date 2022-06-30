Sam Smith opens up about turning 30: “I want to get old like a fine wine”

Photo: Terence Patrick

Sam Smith rang in the big 3-0 last month, and in a new interview, the “Stay With Me” singer opened up about their latest birthday milestone.

“I feel great. I’m enjoying it,” Sam declared on The Late Late Show Starring James Corden, “I want to get old like a fine wine.”

The four-time Grammy winner then went into how they celebrated their big day. “I had a great time! I basically threw myself a wedding,” they teased. Sam’s faux nuptials took them to Italy and they gushed, “It was great… I just drank wine and swam in the river. It was really good!”

Sam previously shared how they celebrated their birthday with a snap on Instagram, which they captioned, “Finally… 30, flirty, dirty and thriving.” They then followed up with a photo dump and wrote, “And just like that… 30.”

Images showed them wearing fabulous sequin mini dresses, enjoying a bath in a stone tub, playing by the river in the sunshine, and of course, spending time with good company in Italy.

Later during their late-night show appearance, Sam teamed with Cat Burns to perform their song “Go.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.