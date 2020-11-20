Sam Smith releases new holiday track, "The Lighthouse Keeper"

Capitol Records

Sam Smith is getting into the Christmas spirit early.

The singer has released a surprise new holiday track, “The Lighthouse Keeper,” in honor of the season.

“I know it’s November but I can’t help but feel Christmassy already and so I’m beyond excited to share that my new song ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ is out now,” Sam tweeted Friday.

The song is a melancholy ballad in which Sam reassures someone going through a stormy time. “Don’t resist the rain and storm, I’ll never leave you lost at sea/I will be your lighthouse keeper, bring you safely home to me,” Sam sings.

The video for the track is due out later today.

By Andrea Tuccillo

