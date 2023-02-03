Sam Smith says their favorite headline came from the “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” controversy

Universal Music Group

Sam Smith guests on The Graham Norton Show this weekend and will address the controversy over their “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” music video.

Concerned parents have slammed the video, saying it is inappropriate for children.

In an advance clip of Sunday’s new episode, Sam shrugs off the backlash and even pokes fun at it. Sam revealed it resulted in “my favorite headline I’ve ever had,” which they say was “Sam Smith horrifies OAPs.”

OAP is an abbreviation for old-age pensioner, also known as a senior citizen.

Sam shared a fun fact about the castle where they shot the music video, saying it once belonged to King Henry VIII. “Nothing seedy went on, guys, it wasn’t weird,” they said of making the extravagant video. “Weirder things have happened in that castle, let’s be honest!”

Sam also joked how the castle grounds were open for holiday parties as filming was going on. “They had no idea what was going on in the room,” he teased as an image showing Sam wearing a crown, corset and white nipple pasties while crouched before a row of people sticking up their bums flashed on the screen.

The clip also revealed why Sam wrote “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” Apparently they wrote it after one too many prospective dates wanted to stay friends. “People friend-zone me a lot on dates and I went in studio … and I was like, ‘I’m sick of — I’ve got enough friends! I don’t need anymore friends,” Sam laughed.

See what else Sam has to say when The Graham Norton Show ﻿airs Sunday, February 5, at 11 p.m. ET on BBC America.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.