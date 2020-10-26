Sam Smith to debut video for "Kids Again" on YouTube's 'Released' series

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sam Smith has a new video on the way.

The singer is set to premiere the visual for “Kids Again,” a new song off their album Love Goes, on a new episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series Released.

Sam’s Released episode will air Thursday at 8:45 p.m. PT/11:45 p.m. ET on Sam’s official YouTube channel. Sam will give a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Love Goes, all leading up to the “Kids Again” video’s debut.

Love Goes comes out October 30.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.