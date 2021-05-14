Sam Smith to perform at Oxford Festival of the Arts

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sam Smith is set to headline Oxford Festival of the Arts in honor of a noble cause.

The “How Do You Sleep?” hit maker will kick off the festival housed near Oxford University in the United Kingdom with a performance at the Music 4 Mustardseed on May 16.

The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Mustardseed Junior School in Uganda, that provides education to vulnerable children in the country and integrates art and music into the weekly curriculum.

The festival continues throughout the summer following a year where it went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam released their latest album, Love Goes, in 2020. It features international hit “Diamonds,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart and #11 on the UK Singles chart.

