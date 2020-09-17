Sam Smith's new album 'Love Goes' will arrive October 30; listen to "Diamonds" now

Finally, we have a release date for Sam Smith‘s new album.

After postponing the release of the project earlier this year and saying the title To Die For would be changed, they’ve announced that the album, now titled Love Goes, will be out October 30. The first single, “Diamonds,” is out now, along with a video that features Sam dancing alone in an empty house, and then emerging from a stormy night to greet the morning sun.

The 17-track album was written over the course of the past two years. In a statement, Sam said, “Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations…I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again.”

“After it all, I still believe love is the answer,” they continued. “And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

They added, “This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride.”

Love Goes is now available for pre-order; if you do so, you’ll get five tracks instantly: “Diamonds,” the smash hit “Dancing with a Stranger” and the previously released tracks “To Die For,” “How Do You Sleep” and “My Oasis.”

Love Goes is the follow-up to Sam’s 2017 release The Thrill of It All.

Here’s the track listing:

“Young”

“Diamonds”

“Another One”

My Oasis” (feat. Burna Boy)

“So Serious”

“Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)”

“For The Lover That I Lost”

“Breaking Hearts”

Forgive Myself

“Love Goes” (feat. Labrinth)

“Kids Again”

BONUS TRACKS

“Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

“How Do You Sleep?”

“To Die For”

“I’m Ready” (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)

“Fire On Fire”

“Promises” (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)