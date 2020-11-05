Sam Smith's throwing an online dance party this afternoon

Sam Smith is inviting fans to join them for a dance party later today.

“To celebrate the release of my third album Love Goes, I’m hosting a streaming party…” the singer tweeted. “Head to http://samsmith.world/AlbumListeningParty just before 7pm GMT if you’d like to join… can’t wait to listen with you all and have a little celebration.”

That’s 2 p.m. ET, if you’re not in the U.K.



Sam appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to perform “Diamonds,” the first single from Love Goes. Ahead of the performance, Sam told ABC’s Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, “I wrote a lot of this album before COVID and I stayed with it, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna put it out there’ and I’m really happy I did.”

“It’s super fun and it’s light,” Sam added. “And yeah, I just made it during a really experimental time. But it’s a weird time to release music. Very weird.”

By Andrea Dresdale

