Sam’s Club put a “Griswold Family Christmas” twist on your shopping this season!

Doing your holiday shopping online just got a little more fun, thanks to Sam’s Club. Their new virtual holiday shopping experience is a “virtual Griswold house” based on the beloved movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The fictional family’s home has been recreated online and shoppers can click through the fully decked-out house with details that would make Clark himself proud. It’s full of items, from Christmas tree decorations to pumpkin spice cheesecake. It also has decorating theme options to choose between, like “merry metallics” or “holiday splendor” as you move from the front yard to the living room.

There is even sound effects and trivia about the film. Plus, you don’t even have to be a Sam’s Club member to use the shopping experience. The link to visit this “virtual Griswold house” is provided below.

Click here to enter the “Virtual Griswold House”