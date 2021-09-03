Sara Bareilles calls return to Broadway “deeply emotional” and “surreal”

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles says her return to Broadway has been an emotional journey.

Sara made her grand return to the stage this week, reprising the lead role of Jenna Hunterson in her hit Waitress for a limited-time engagement. And in a preview clip of a new NBC News Now special called Return to Broadway, which you can watch on E!, she discusses her feelings about the Great White Way reopening.

“It’s been so intense, deeply emotional, very surreal, completely exciting and joyful,” Sara says in the preview clip, describing being back on stage after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Broadway for 16 months. “I cannot get over how quickly it starts to feel just like ‘we’re back.'”

One of the new aspects of the pandemic theater experience is that guests are required to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask — requirements that the singer is in full support of.

“A thousand percent,” Sara affirms about whether the mandate makes her feel more comfortable performing for a live audience, calling it a “no-brainer.” “We’re a progressive industry and we have to hold these high standards.”

Sara stars in Waitress until October 17. The NBC News Now special Return to Broadway premiering on September 6 at 7 p.m. ET. NBC News Now is available on Peacock, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Tubi, NBCNews.com and other streaming outlets.

