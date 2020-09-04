Sara Bareilles drops surprise album "More Love”

PAUL ARCHULETA/FILMMAGIC

Leave it to Sara Bareilles to lift your spirits during this stressful time in history. The “Love Song” singer just delighted fans by dropping her surprise album, More Love.

More Love consists of 10 songs that are featured in Bareilles’ Apple TV+ series Little Voice. Of course, the placid record is styled to feel like a hug as it radiates with the artist’s gentle vocals and comforting lyrics.

“Well the journey of #LittleVoice has been a long and wild one and it is truly my great pleasure to share the final piece of our season one offering,” the Grammy Award winner penned on Friday while posting an Instagram video of her working hard in the recording studio.

Bareilles explained why she wanted to create a surprise album, adding, “In addition to watching our beautiful cast in all 9 episodes, and listening to the incredible cast album, you can hear the songs of our season as interpreted by yours truly.”

“This was a labor of love and I am so thankful for the group of souls that brought this to life,” she sweetly concluded, adding that each song was “made for you, with love.”

So, what does the album title truly stand for? As Bareilles explained in her Instagram stories, she revealed, “Because I am fired up and I want you to get involved.”

“I want you to vote… more than I want you to buy my album,” she stressed, adding that if a decision comes down to deciding between purchasing her record or making a difference by participating in the upcoming elections — she wants fans to choose the latter.

While digital copies of More Love are available now, fans will have to wait until November 6 — after Election Day — to get their hands on a physical copy.

