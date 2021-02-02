Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw, Dan+Shay & more to sing to John Oates' benefit concert

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

John Oates of Hall & Oates and his wife Aimee are staging a benefit concert for Feeding America on March 20, and they’ve signed up some big names for the streaming event.

Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Matt Nathanson, Dan + Shay, Michael McDonald, and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker are all confirmed to perform. So are Sheila E, Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and, of course, John’s musical partner, Daryl Hall.

The event, called Oates Song Fest 7908, will stream live at Nugs.TV on March 20 at 9 p.m. ET All proceeds will go to Feeding America. Viewers will be able to donate via a unique QR code or via FeedingAmerica.org.

The name of the event was inspired by a live show that John produced in 2010 that took place in Aspen, Colorado: The altitude of Aspen is 7908 feet above sea level.

Prior to the show, at 8 p.m., Nugs.TV will stream an interview with John and award-winning producer Dave Cobb from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.

By Andrea Dresdale

