Sara Bareilles opens up about her mental health struggles: “I found this year I needed more help”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Sara Bareilles candidly spoke about her recent struggles with mental health, saying she endured a “very low year,” and detailed the steps she’s taking to heal.

Sharing an Instagram slideshow of photos from a recent vacation, the “Brave” singer explained that she had been quietly struggling for a while.

“I went to the coldest place with the warmest people. The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight,” Sara wrote, adding she is “grateful for these kind hearts” for providing her a trip to remember. The photos include snow-covered landscapes and the Northern Lights in the night sky, as well as a video of the singer stripping down to a bathing suit to dunk herself in ice-cold water.

Sara then revealed the effect her trip had on her mental health, saying it allowed her to feel “seen and loved by my Bub,” a likely reference to husband Joe Tippett, to whom she’s been married to since 2016.

“It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication. It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help,” the Grammy winner admitted. “It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible.”

Sara closed her post with a message to those who may find themselves in her shoes, writing, “If you’re struggling- I see you, and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin Again.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.