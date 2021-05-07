Sara Bareilles releases live version of “She Used to Be Mine”

Epic Records

It’s been a big week for Sara Bareilles. Her new TV show, Girls5Eva, premiered on Peacock, and now she’s giving fans a taste of her upcoming live album.

The singer on Friday released the live version of her Waitress tune, “She Used to Be Mine,” off of Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl. Then tonight, Sara returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a YouTube livestream event. She’ll play an abbreviated set and will be joined by her Girls5Eva costars, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell.

Amidst the Chaos: Live (Again) from the Hollywood Bowl begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Sara’s YouTube channel. The live album comes out May 21. It was recorded in November 2019 during her 28-city Amidst the Chaos tour.

