Sara Bareilles says bringing ‘Waitress: The Musical’ to the big screen was “a huge labor of love”

After premiering at New York’s Tribeca Festival, Sara Bareilles‘ Waitress, The Musical – Live On Broadway will arrive in movie theaters nationwide for a five-day engagement starting December 7.

Waitress opened on Broadway in 2016 as the first musical to have women in its four top creative roles: director, composer, writer and choreographer. Sara wrote the music and lyrics, and also starred in it on and off during its run, which encompassed more than 1,500 performances.

The performance captured in the film was shot during its 2021 return for a limited engagement to celebrate Broadway’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Based on the 2007 film starring Keri Russell, Waitress stars Sara as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker at a small-town diner who’s stuck in an unhappy marriage. She sees a local baking contest as her way out of her situation, but things don’t always go the way you plan.

Speaking about the movie in May, prior to the actors strike, Sara told ABC Audio that she’s grateful the show she spent years working on is now preserved on film — a film she worked very hard on.

“I mean, it was a huge labor of love and it just feels like a tremendous gift to have this moment captured,” she said. “And it’s been very hands-on, it’s a lotta blood, sweat and tears that go into making this film. And I’m so happy that it’s captured, because I care so very much about this story and getting this story out there. ”

Tickets for the show aren’t on sale yet, but visit FathomEvents.com to sign up to be notified when they’re available. The movie will screen from December 7 to 11.

