Sara Bareilles supports NYC theaters' "Open Your Lobby" initiative

New York City’s Broadway theaters has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in recent days, they’ve been partially reopening to show support for the protests that have been sweeping the nation since the death of George Floyd.

Sara Bareilles, a Tony nominee for her hit musical Waitress, tweeted her support for the “Open Your Lobby” initiative, which encourages Broadway theaters to make their lobbies available to protestors in New York City as a safe space where they can rest and/or have access to bathrooms, snacks, water and electrical outlets.

The initiative also encourages theater employees to provide hand sanitizer and encourage social distancing measures for anyone who take advantage of the lobby services. A list of theaters throughout New York City, not just on Broadway, is being posted on the Twitter account @OpenYourLobby.

Theaters in other cities are also participating, including some in Texas and Washington, D.C.

Sara has been amplifying the calls for social justice on her social media accounts, taking part in #BlackoutTuesday and posting information for those who want to donate, or who need free legal help in case they’re arrested at a protest.

