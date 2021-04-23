Sara Bareilles to release live album, ‘Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl’

Epic Records

If you’ve been missing live music since the pandemic hit, Sara Bareilles has got you covered.

The singer announced she’s releasing a new live album, Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl, on May 21. The album was recorded in November 2019 during her 28-city Amidst the Chaos tour.

“I had no way of knowing when we ended the Amidst the Chaos tour that those would be my last live shows for the next year and a half,” Sara says in a statement. “Revisiting the time spent with my fans and the audience takes on an even deeper meaning in the context of this time away from live performance. I am so grateful we have this time capsule to celebrate what is now on the horizon again. A return to live music.”

In conjunction with the album, Sara will also be heading back to the venue for a special livestream event airing May 7 at 7 p.m. ET on her YouTube channel. She’ll play an abbreviated set of songs from Amidst the Chaos and will be joined by her co-stars from her upcoming Peacock series, Girls5Eva.

Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl is available for pre-order. Fans who do will get an instant download of the first track on the album, “Orpheus / Fire.”

Here’s the Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl track list:

“Orpheus / Fire”

“Poetry by Dead Men”

“Eyes on You”

“I Choose You”

“Love Song”

“Armor”

“If I Can’t Have You” (feat. Emily King)

“Miss Simone”

“Someone Who Loves Me” (feat. The Milk Carton Kids)

“A Safe Place to Land”

“You Matter to Me” (feat. Solomon Dorsey)

“Bad Idea” (feat. Butterfly Boucher)

“She Used to Be Mine”

“Uncharted”

“No Such Thing / Satellite Call”

“Let the Rain”

“King of Anything”

“Brave”

“Orpheus” (feat. T Bone Burnett)

“Gravity” (feat. Rob Moose)

“Saint Honesty”

